Video: Watch Aaron Tveit Perform 'Mein Herr' From CABARET at MCC MISCAST22

Watch Aaron Tveit perform "Mein Herr" from Cabaret at the 2022 installment of Miscast.

Miscast22 took place on April 4, 2022 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The evening honored Emmy and Tony Award® winner Christine Baranski, MCC Board Chair Susan Raanan, and MCC Youth Company Alum Alexander Lambie.

Tveit can currently be seen reprising his Tony-winning role as Christian in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. He was recently seen as the title role in Sweeney Todd, alongside Sutton Foster as Mrs. Lovett. He has also been seen on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, and Hairspray.

Cabaret is currently on Broadway, starring Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho. Now running at the August Wilson Theatre, the cast also features Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider;’ Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Miscast22 featured performances by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award® nominee Uzo Aduba ("In Treatment," Clyde's), Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night, Wicked), Tony Award® nominee Raúl Esparza (MCC's Seared and "Law and Order: SVU"), Tony Award® nominee Myles Frost (MJ The Musical), J. Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire, Some Like It Hot), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, Black No More), Emmy Award winner and Tony Award® winner Andrea Martin (Pippin, "Evil"), Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald ("The Gilded Age," Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill), Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Lea Michele (Spring Awakening, "Glee"), Tony Award® winner Kelli O'Hara ("The Gilded Age," The King and I), and Steven Pasquale (Assassins, American Son). Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as Musical Director.

Miscast is one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.