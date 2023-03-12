Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch 10 of Our Favorite Musical Moments at the Oscars

The 95th Oscars air tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

Mar. 12, 2023  

Tonight is Hollywood's biggest night as the 95th Oscars air live on ABC!

With Broadway favorites like Stephanie Hsu and Brian Tyree Henry nominated for awards this year, we wanted to take a look back at some of our favorite musical moments from years past.

Check out videos of 10 times Broadway took the Oscars with glitzy performances from stars like Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth, Lea Salonga, Beyoncé, Catherina Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, and more below!

The 95th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. Check back later for live updates on who won!

Watch the Beauty and the Beast performance featuring Paige O'Hara, Jerry Orbach, and more at the 1992 Oscars here:

Watch Lea Salonga and Brad Kane perform "A Whole New World" from Aladdin at the 1993 Oscars here:

Watch Queen Latifah and Catherine Zeta Jones sing "I Move On" from Chicago at the 2003 Oscars here:

Watch Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé, and Anika Noni Rose perform a Dreamgirls medley at the 2007 Oscars here:

Watch Kristin Chenoweth perform "That's How You Know" from Enchanted at the 2008 Oscars here:

Watch Hugh Jackman, Beyoncé, Amanda Seyfried, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and and Dominic Cooper perform "You're the One that I Want," "Singin' in the Rain," "All that Jazz," and "You Can't Stop the Beat," and more here at the 2009 Oscars here:

Watch Lady Gaga perform a "Sound of Music" medley at the 2015 Oscars here:

Watch the 2013 Oscars salute to movie musicals, featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones singing "All That Jazz" from Chicago, Jennifer Hudson singing "And I Am Telling You," and the cast of Les Miserables sing "One Day More" at the 2013 Oscars here:

Watch Cynthia Erivo perform "Stand Up" at the 2020 Oscars here:

Watch Idina Menzel and international voices of Elsa perform "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 at the 2020 Oscars here:




