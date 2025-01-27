Video: WICKED's Mary Kate Morrissey Performs National Anthem at NFC Championship Game

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mary Kate Morrissey, who is currently starring as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, took to the field instead of the stage this past weekend to perform the National Anthem at the Eagles-Commanders NFC Championship Game.

Morrissey is a fan of the Eagles, and even missed performances in Wicked to be able to perform at the game.

Check out the full video!

Born in Pennsylvania, Mary Kate "MK" Morrissey began her career when she starred as Sheila in the musical Hair and Janis in the Mean Girls musical. She played Elphaba on the national tour of Wicked before serving as the Elphaba standby on Broadway and eventually taking on the role full-time. She attended Syracuse University.