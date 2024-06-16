Video: Tom Pecinka Thinks Broadway Needs a Play Like STEREOPHONIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tom Pecinka is having an awesome year. Not only did he make his Broadway debut in the most acclaimed and talked about new play of the season, but now he's a Tony nominee.

"When five of us were nominated, it was incredible. It's a dream for any actor! I'm nominated for a Tony. No one can question me anymore," he joked to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm undeniable now!"

Watch as Tom chats more about what this nomination means to him, what makes this project so special, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.