Video: THE OUTSIDERS Cast Performs at WNYC Concert Event





The cast of Broadway's Tony-winning musical The Outsiders joined WNYC on Thursday for a special appearance as part of the Broadway On The Radio series hosted by Alison Stewart in The Greene Space at WNYC.

Watch the hour-long event, which featured performances from cast members Noah Pacht (Ponyboy), Caleb Mathura (Johnny Cade), SeQuoiia (Dallas Winston), Dan Berry (Darrel), Sutton James Kaylor (Sodapop), and Emma Pittman (Cherry), who also spoke about their characters and working on the production.

This special edition of the series is co-presented with the Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment for New York Music Month as part of their “Radio City” lineup. The casts of Ragtime and Cats previously visited WNYC for concert performances, available to see here and here.

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.