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Video: RAGTIME Stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz & More Perform at WNYC Event

The cast was joined by director Lear deBessonet for the appearance.

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The cast of Broadway's Ragtime visited WNYC on Friday for a special appearance as part of the Broadway On The Radio series. Hosted by Alison Stewart in The Greene Space at WNYC, the event featured performances from the cast of the ongoing revival.

Watch the hour-long event, with cast members Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, and Shaina Taub singing a collection of musical numbers from the show. The cast was joined by director Lear deBessonet, who spoke about bringing the musical back to the stage. 

The Broadway revival of Ragtime runs through August 2 and currently stars Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Shaina TaubBrandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi Ross, Julie BenkoAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing. The production is directed by Lear deBessonet, with James Moore as music director.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanJordan ChinEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawEllie FishmanJason ForbachNick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid JenningsKaleb JohnsonMarina KondoMorgan MarcellKane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottEllie May SennettDeandre SevonJacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins rounding out the cast.

Ragtime is the musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Nichelle Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Caissie Levy). 

The musical features a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, a book by Terrence McNally, and orchestrations by William David Brohn, all of whom won Tony Awards for their work.

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