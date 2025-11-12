Video: Sting Sings from THE LAST SHIP As New Production Heads for The Met

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sting will star in a newly adapted version of his musical The Last Ship, which appears at the Metropolitan Opera House for nine performances, June 9–14, 2026. Go inside press day for the show in a new video from inside The Met as Sting sings from the show and discusses its origins.

This reimagined production features a new book by Barney Norris and new and revised songs by Sting, expanding on the show’s acclaimed, Tony Award–nominated score.

Sting will portray Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center, with reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy co-starring as the Ferryman. Presented by Karl Sydow and directed by Leo Warner, this strictly limited engagement follows an international series of multi-night runs in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane.

Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the story of a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard—the heart of their existence.

Jackie White is the shipyard’s foreman, whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this personal show, the artist immerses the audience in a hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

“I grew up in the shadow of a shipyard, watching thousands of men walk past my front door every morning to work there, and imagining that would be my destiny too,” said Sting. “I dreamed of escaping—and I succeeded, traveling far and earning my living on some the world’s greatest stages—including the Metropolitan Opera House in 2010. But the further I got, the more that shipyard called to me. The Last Ship is my tribute to the people and the place that shaped me. Bringing it to the Met feels like a full-circle moment.”

Peter Gelb, the Met’s Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager, said, “Throughout its storied history, the Met has hosted performances by legendary artists outside of opera or ballet. Sting made his memorable Met debut with a concert in 2010, and we’re thrilled to be Sting’s theatrical home for these nine fully staged performances in June.”

The creative team for this new production features set and video design by 59 Studio (Jenny Melville, Matt Taylor, and Ben Pearcy), choreography by Rebecca Howell, costume design by Loren Elstein, lighting design by Adam Bassett, and sound design by Tom Gibbons.

Taking a break from his acclaimed STING 3.0 world concert touring schedule, Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum / Cherrytree Music Company, has dedicated a few months next year to taking The Last Ship to cities across the globe, including Amsterdam, Paris, Brisbane, and New York.

Sting’s songs—such as “Island of Souls,” “All This Time,” and “When We Dance”—are woven into the performance in a fully staged production featuring a company of 48 artists, musicians, and choristers.

Ahead of this series of performances, Sting will release The Last Ship (Expanded Edition), an extended version of his acclaimed album featuring five new recordings, on December 5, 2025. Produced by Sting and Rob Mathes, mixed by Donal Hodgson and four-time Grammy Award–winner Robert “Hitmixer” Orton, and available in digital and physical formats—including CD and two-disc vinyl—the forthcoming album expands upon the original deluxe edition of Sting’s 2013 solo album with the addition of five brand-new, never-before-released recordings.