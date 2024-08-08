Video: Stephanie Torns & More Lead WAITRESS At The Cape Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cape Playhouse continues its 98th summer season with the Tony nominated musical WAITRESS, with book by Jessie Nelson and original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles. Waitress is directed by Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Eric Rosen and will feature Broadway stars Stephanie Torns (who has led several companies of the show), Caitlin Houlahan, Soara Joye-Ross, and John Riddle. WAITRESS will run August 7 to August 24.

Watch the cast perform 'Opening Up' in this all-new video.

With a book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, WAITRESS was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on Adrienne Shelly’s acclaimed film, WAITRESS is a hilarious, moving, and profound celebration of how we use creativity to overcome our obstacles – in the form of a beautifully made pie.

In addition to Stephanie Torns (Wicked, Rock of Ages) as Jenna; Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress, Girl from the North Country) as Dawn; Soara Joye-Ross (“Crashing,” Hadestown) as Becky; and John Riddle (Frozen, Titanique) as Dr. Pomatter, the WAITRESS cast includes Robert Ariza (Earl); Erik Lochtefeld (Cal); and John Shuman (Joe). In the ensemble: Drew Becker; Jack Rasmussen; Olivia London; Cassie Donegan; Autumn Eliza Sheffy; and Renee Shohet.

WAITRESS features musical direction by Ryan Shirar; scenic design by Jack Magaw; costume design by Devario D. Simmons; lighting design by Kathleen Zhou; sound design by Andre Pluess; wig design by Matt Armentrout; and production stage manager Arthur Atkinson. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.

Tickets and more information are available at www.capeplayhouse.com