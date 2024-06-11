Video: Sky Lakota-Lynch Talks Personal Connection to THE OUTSIDERS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sky Lakota-Lynch stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to discuss his recent Tony nomination for his performance as Johnny Cade in the new hit musical The Outsiders.

Lakota-Lynch recalled that he was sleeping when the nominations were announced. "I did not expect to get a nomination. I'm so used to just doing this little show in abandoned banks for like $20 so when I finally got the nomination, it was just surreal. My publicist was calling me, my mom was calling me, and I just couldn't believe it..."

He went on to highlight the personal connection he had to the material prior to being involved with the project: "I was a kid with dyslexia so [The Outsiders] was the first book I ever read because my teacher showed us the movie. It just changed our lives [and] made me want to read the book and find out more."

Watch the full interview!

The new musical is based on the classic novel by S. E. Hinton and features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

The cast is led by Brody Grant as Ponyboy and also includes Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon, and Dan Berry as Paul Holden. The company also includes Jordan Chin, Milena J. Comeau, Barton Cowperthwaite, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Henry Gendron, RJ Higton, Wonza Johnson, Sean Harrison Jones, Maggie Kuntz, Renni Anthony Magee, SarahGrace Mariani, Melody Rose, Josh Strobl, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Trevor Wayne.

It is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.