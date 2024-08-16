Video: Sarah Steele Is Riding the Wave of PRE-EXISTING CONDITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I do not know about you, but I grew up watching Sarah Steele! She can ACT! From “Spanglish” to “The Good Wife,” she has been lighting up our screens. We love her and her work!

Well, guess what? She is on stage in NYC, with an all-star lineup, that you must see. Hurry you only have a few more shows left. She is starring in Pre-Existing Condition at The Connelly Theatre Upstairs til August 23rd only! I would love to tell you what you are in store for, but that would ruin the whole experience. Just trust me! Get your tickets, take a seat, and get ready to see some amazing acting and storytelling!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!