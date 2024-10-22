Video: Samuel L. Jackson Previews THE PIANO LESSON, Shares New Clip on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Samuel L. Jackson visited The Tonight Show on Monday to discuss his recent tribute at the Museum of Modern Art's Film Benefit, which honored the actor for his storied career on stage and screen.

During the interview, Jackson previewed Malcolm Washington's upcoming film adaptation of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. The actor stars in the film, reprising his Tony-nominated role of Doaker Charles from the 2022 Broadway revival. He explained the plot, which follows the Charles Household, and a prized heirloom piano that is tearing two siblings apart.

Before appearing in the recent revival and new film, Jackson originated the role of Boy Willie (played here by John David Washington) at Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987. However, the veteran didn't give Washington any advice on how to play the role.

"My wife gave me strict instructions during the play to never talk to John Washington about Boy Willie," the actor revealed. He went on to explain her reasoning: "He's got to figure it out himself, and I don't want you putting your craziness in his head. So I never said a word."

Jackson also shared a short clip from the film, which can be seen as part of the interview. The Piano Lesson will receive a limited theatrical release on November 8 and be available to stream on Netflix on November 22.

The film is directed and co-written by Malcolm Washington in his feature directorial debut. From Oscar-nominated producers Denzel Washington and Todd Black, and features an all-star cast including Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu with Danielle Deadwyler, and Corey Hawkins.

Potts, John David Washington, Fisher, and Jackson all reprise their roles from the 2022 Broadway revival, which broke records becoming the highest-grossing revival of a play on Broadway.

In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award, and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC