Video: Samsung Partners With WICKED on Special Music Frame

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Samsung will be releasing Music Frame Wicked Edition, a customizable wireless speaker designed to blend into any environment and enhance the home entertainment experience. This new edition is created in partnership with the upcoming Wicked movie.

The Music Frame Wicked Edition offers a unique combination of functionality and aesthetic appeal. It includes a Wicked edition Photo Frame with three photo cards featuring autographs and images of the film’s beloved characters, including one exclusive picture only available with Music Frame Wicked Edition. It also comes with a specially designed limited edition Wicked-themed bezel and customized Wicked-themed packaging.

Additionally, Music Frame is fully customizable, allowing users to match their home decor with photo frames and optional art panels. The sleek and slim design, combined with a discreet wall-mount bracket and slim power cable, ensures the Music Frame fits into any environment.

With its rich, immersive sound, Music Frame Wicked Edition enables users to transform their living space into a surround sound haven. Equipped with Dolby Atmos technology, it creates a multidimensional audio experience that brings every note and sound to life. Music Frame can also work closely with other compatible Samsung screens and soundbars using Q-Symphony.

The built-in Alexa and Chromecast offer easy smart home integration with supported devices, while Airplay and Tap Sound provide seamless connectivity with Android and iOS devices. Versatile connectivity options — including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Optical — ensure the device meets all audio needs.

Music Frame Wicked Edition will be sold on Samsung.com and at select retail locations, though no release date has been announced. Sign up now HERE to be notified when Music Frame Wicked Edition is available.