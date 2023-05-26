Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Star J.Harrison Ghee Performs 'You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Feather' At Today's HAM4HAM

Leopoldstadt stars Brandon Uranowitz and Joshua Malina joined Lin-Manuel Miranda outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre today to welcome Tony-nominees J. Harrison Ghee, Marc Shaiman, and the ensemble of Some Like It Hot for another return engagement of the outdoor mini-concert series, Ham4Ham!

Watch as J. and Marc perform the self-love anthem, "You Coulda Knocked Me Over With A Feather" from Some Like It Hot here!