Video: SHUCKED Stars Alex Newell, Grey Henson, & Ashley D. Kelley Appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Over the weekend, Alex Newell, Grey Henson, and Ashley D. Kelley sat down on Good Morning America to discuss starring in Shucked on Broadway.

"I say it's like a sweet, simple show that knows what it is and is about corn," Grey Henson shared.

The segment also features production footage from the new musical comedy, including a look at the show's opening number, appropriately titled "Corn."

The segment also featured the show's viral fanbase, with some audience members also seeing the show up to 10 times. Newell, who frequently receives mid-show standing ovations following their number, "Independently Owned," discussed the enthusiastic crowds.

"That's the joy that they're feeling. Like, do you know how many times I've watched the Devil Wears Prada? Too many times. You gravitate towards things that you enjoy seeing," Newell shared.

Shucked is now running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

Shucked features a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. The production stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Watch the Good Morning America segment here:



