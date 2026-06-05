SCHMIGADOON! Wins 2026 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus

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Actors' Equity Association has announced that the chorus of the Broadway musical Schmigadoon! will receive the 2026 ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.

Presented by Equity's Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs, the ACCA Award is the first industry accolade of its kind to honor the distinctive talents and contributions made by the original chorus members of a Broadway musical.

The 16 individual recipients of the 2025 ACCA Award – all of whom were part of the chorus on the musical's April 20, 2026, Broadway opening night – are Clyde Alves, Brandon Block, Joshua Burrage, Maria Briggs, Kaleigh Cronin, Zachary Downer, Afra Hines, Kimberly Immanuel, Jess LeProtto, Nathan Lucrezio, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Shina Ann Morris, Becca Petersen, Keven Quillon, Lyrica Woodruff and Richard Riaz Yoder.

"Everyone who sees Schmigadoon! is captivated by this extraordinary chorus," said Sarah Quinn Taylor, 2nd Vice President of Actors' Equity Association and Chair of the ACCA. "On the heels of such a milestone year for the chorus, it feels especially fitting to honor a group of ensemblists who pay homage to Broadway's Golden Age while bringing a fresh, contemporary flair to the stage. Performing this remarkable choreography eight times a week, these workers consistently demonstrate exceptional skill, athleticism and poise. Their work captures the joy, vitality and magic of live theatre for audiences night after night. Congratulations to each of these performers, and we are so excited to celebrate with them later this month."

Christopher Gattelli, the Tony Award–Nominated director and choreographer of Schmigadoon!, said, “Congratulations to our incredible ensemble of Schmigadoon! I can't think of a company more deserved. The ensemble is the backbone of every production and usually works the hardest and gets the least amount of accolades in the form of awards and recognition, so this makes it all that much sweeter coming from Equity themselves. Our ensemble combined has a total of over 120 Broadway credits, which not only speaks to their talents, but also their kindness and collaborative spirits as these are people everyone wants to work with again and again. And lucky for all of us that they said yes to Schmigadoon! I love them all so much.”

Voters for this award were Equity chorus councilors, members of the ACCA and previous recipients of Equity's Legacy Robe, which is awarded to the member of the chorus in each show who has the most Broadway chorus credits. In reviewing each nominated chorus, voters considered the chorus requirements made by each production's director, choreographer and musical director; the caliber of technical skill used to execute those requirements; and the unique contributions made by the entire chorus to the overall production.

The chorus members of Schmigadoon! will receive their award at this year's Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Ceremony on June 22 in New York City. Members of the public can tune in to the event via a livestream.