Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3just celebrated opening night of the world premiere production of LET’S CALL HER PATTY, a new play by Zarina Shea, directed by Margot Bordelon, for six weeks only through Sunday, August 27 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Read reviews for the production.

LET’S CALL HER PATTY features Arielle Goldman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and Rhea Perlman.

Patty (Perlman) is an Upper West Side lady of more than moderate means who’s lived according to self-prescribed rules and routines: lots of exercise and very few calories. When her daughter Cecile (Arielle Goldman) experiences sudden whirlwind success as a sculptor and turns to cocaine to help cope, Patty, with help from her overextended niece Sammy (Kritzer), must navigate challenges that push her well outside her carefully curated comfort zone. LET’S CALL HER PATTY is a comedy about what it means to be a mother, a daughter, or anyone in the world doing their best to disentangle life’s mess.

