Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry is 'Praying' for Another Season of GIRLS5EVA

Like the rest of the Girls5Eva fanbase, Renée Elise Goldsberry hopes the show isn't over. "We're praying," the Tony-winner said on a recent appearance on Sherri, when asked if the musical series would continue. "I want everybody to go watch the show, vote, and then watch Girls5Eva," the performer added.

In Girls5Eva, Goldsberry appears alongside Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillipps, and Paula Pell as members of the fictional '90s band of the same name. The third season of the show debuted earlier this year on Netflix, following a cancellation from Peacock. The latest season follows the one-hit-wonder group as they hit the road on a comeback tour.

Though the show has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, it hasn't been officially canceled. Earlier this year, Sara Bareilles was nominated for an Emmy award for the song The Medium Time, which appeared in the season finale. In an interview with BroadwayWorld, the musician emphasized the joy she felt working on the series, saying "I feel so lucky that we got this chance to do it."

Also in the Sherri interview, Goldsberry talked about her experience with Hamilton, her family, and the upcoming film Albany Road, where she stars alongside Lynn Whitfield. Watch it now!

Renée Elise Goldsberry won the Tony and a Grammy for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking Broadway phenom Hamilton, also receiving a Primetime Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version of the musical. A Broadway veteran, her memorable stage work includes seminal musicals such as Rent, The Color Purple, The Lion King, Dreamgirls, and the play Good People opposite Frances McDormand, among countless others.