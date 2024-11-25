Video: Rachel Zegler Performs 'My Parents Are Monsters' from SPELLBOUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spellbound is now available on Netflix, and the streamer has released a video of Rachel Zegler singing the opening number of the film, "My Parents Our Monsters." The split-screen video shows Zegler performing the song in the recording booth alongside the finished animation. In the sequence, Ellian introduces viewers to the world of Lumbria and her unique predicament: her parents are actual monsters. Watch the performance now!

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

In addition to Zegler, the voice cast includes Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, Nathan Lane, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, and Olga Merediz. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

The movie is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton for Skydance Animation.