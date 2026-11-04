Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Rachel Potter Reprises THE ADDAMS FAMILY Role With 'Pulled'
Potter was joined by local talent, cast members from the musical’s US tour, and the musical’s own composer and lyricist, Andrew Lippa.
Rachel Potter reprised her role of 'Wednesday Addams' in the Addams Family on Broadway with a special performance of "Pulled" at a recent cabaret in Nashville.
Potter was joined in The Addams Family Musical in Concert at The Analog by local talent, cast members from the musical’s US tour, and the musical’s own composer and lyricist, Andrew Lippa.
The cast also included Sara Gettlefinger as Morticia, Brian Charles Rooney as Gomez, Rachel Potter as Wednesday, Brian Justin Crum as Lucas, Andrew Metzger as Uncle Fester, Megan Murphy Chambers as Alice, Geoff Davin as Mal, Carrie Brewer as Grandma, and Jeremy Lee Parrish as Lurch.
Potter starred as Wednesday for the final months of the musical's run on Broadway. She was also seen as the Mistress in the 2012 revival of Evita.
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