Video: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Open Up About Their New Album, Something Stupid
Something Stupid is now available where music is sold.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have just released their first joint album, titled Something Stupid. Conceived during lockdown, Murin and Donnell engineered their own vocals for the record from their newly formed home studio. The forthcoming album goes far beyond the couple's well-known musical roots to include a variety of genres and beloved songs by Bruce Springsteen, Sara Bareilles, Jason Robert Brown, Paul Simon, and more. The eclectic selection of songs, comprised of solos and duets, touches upon the themes of searching, longing, and finding love.
Murin shared, "Colin and I have always talked about doing a record together, even though we have such different styles; I'm so musical theater and Colin is more in the rock genre. And what we wound up with a collection of songs that, while quite eclectic in their selection, presents itself as the ultimate compromise between our two styles."
Below, watch as the couple checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the new album, and another big announcement about what (or who) they're expecting in 2023!
From This Author - Backstage With Richard Ridge
November 21, 2022
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have just released their first joint album! Titled Something Stupid after the 1967 Carson and Gaile song, the album is available to purchase now. In this video, the couple checks in with Richard Ridge to talk all about putting it together!
Video: THE COLLABORATION's Jeremy Pope & Paul Bettany Talk Warhol, Basquiat and More!
November 20, 2022
What is the Collaboration all about? In this video, stars of the American premiere, Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, chat with Richard Ridge about the exciting new play!
Video: Patrick Page Talks Playing Jacob Marley In SPIRITED on Apple TV+
November 16, 2022
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Patrick Page to discuss his performance as Jacob Marley in the new movie musical. Page discusses what it's like to have his first major role in a feature film, what audiences can expect from the new film, and more. Watch the new interview video now!
Video: Audra McDonald and Kenny Leon Open Up About the Drama of OHIO STATE MURDERS
November 12, 2022
Watch this video, as Audra McDonald and Kenny Leon talk all about the new play Ohio State Murders, which will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre beginning Friday, November 11, 2022 and opening on Thursday, December 8, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement.
Video: Julie Taymor Talks THE LION KING 25th Anniversary and More!
October 24, 2022
The Lion King will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th. Julie Taymor sat down with Richard Ridge to discuss the show's impact and more. Check out the full interview in the video here!