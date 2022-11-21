Video: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Open Up About Their New Album, Something Stupid

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have just released their first joint album, titled Something Stupid. Conceived during lockdown, Murin and Donnell engineered their own vocals for the record from their newly formed home studio. The forthcoming album goes far beyond the couple's well-known musical roots to include a variety of genres and beloved songs by Bruce Springsteen, Sara Bareilles, Jason Robert Brown, Paul Simon, and more. The eclectic selection of songs, comprised of solos and duets, touches upon the themes of searching, longing, and finding love.

Murin shared, "Colin and I have always talked about doing a record together, even though we have such different styles; I'm so musical theater and Colin is more in the rock genre. And what we wound up with a collection of songs that, while quite eclectic in their selection, presents itself as the ultimate compromise between our two styles."

Below, watch as the couple checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the new album, and another big announcement about what (or who) they're expecting in 2023!