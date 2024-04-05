Video: Playing Pinball and Talking TOMMY with Ali Louis Bourzgui 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Feel him coming? Ali Louis Bourzgui just made his Broadway debut and he's a sensation as the titular character in The Who's Tommy.

"Every day I feel the history of [this show] ," he recently explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Every single night when we sing 'Listening To You' [I think about how] this has been sung to audiences around the world for years and years and years. It has touched so many people. As someone who loves music so much, the whole thing feels like an honor to be a part of the whole legacy."

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

"The best part of doing this show is the collective energy that we all feel around the halfway mark of Act 2. It's nonstop," Ali added. "You feel the audience get on your side and we are all in this meditative state of rock and roll. It's electric."

In this video, watch as Ali and Richard visit Barcade to talk all about the show and of course... play some pinball!