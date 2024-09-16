Video: New JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Featurette Highlights Lady Gaga

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new featurette for Joker: Folie à Deux, director Todd Philips and stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoneix discuss Gaga's role in the film.

"She easily slipped into that world. It's not like she's trying to be Harley Quinn from the comic books. She's Lee in this world," Phillips shared.

"I found her to be without ego and had such a fierce determination to get right in with us," Phoenix added. Watch the new video!

Joker: Folie À Deux” finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.

As previously reported, the upcoming movie heavily features musical sequences reminiscent of classic MGM musicals. Get Happy,” “For Once in My Life” and “That’s Life" are among the songs confirmed to be featured in the movie. Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4.