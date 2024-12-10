MUFASA: THE LION KING Pays Tribute to James Earl Jones in Opening Credits

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the new Lion King prequel, director Barry Jenkins wanted to ensure that he paid tribute to the late great James Earl Jones at some point in the film. After all, the legendary performer originated the character of Mufasa in the 1994 animated film and also voiced him for the 2019 remake.

“It felt like we had all lost a patriarch," Jenkins told Variety of Jones, who passed away in September. "We had all lost this man who meant so much. It felt like there was no way you could sit in this movie – go through an hour and 40 minutes — and not honor him in some way."

Jenkins decided to include an "In Remembrance" note to Jones in the opening credits, also utilizing his distinct voice, which is described by supervising sound editor Onnalee Blank as "the voice of God." "It was one of the most beautiful things that we did," she added when speaking to Variety.

Throughout his career, Jones starred in countless stage and screen productions (including 21 Broadway shows), becoming one of a small number of lifetime "EGOT" (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners. Jones's Tony Awards include Best Actor in a Play for The Great White Hope (1969) and Fences (1987), as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. He passed away on September 9, 2024.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The cast includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose. The film also features John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Keith David, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. “Mufasa: The Lion King” releases only in theaters Dec. 20, 2024.