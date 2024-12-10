Ian McKellen & More Join Steven Soderbergh Comedy THE CHRISTOPHERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steven Soderbergh has found the leads for his next feature. According to Deadline, Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel, and James Corden will be appearing in Soderbergh's dark comedy The Christophers.

The film follows the estranged children of a formerly acclaimed artist who recruit a forger to complete his unfinished works to be discovered and sold following his death. No word on the exact roles of the newly announced cast, but the film is scheduled to go into production in London in February.

Ed Solomon, known for projects like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Men in Black, has written the script. He previously worked with Soderbergh on his 2021 film No Sudden Move.

Sir Ian McKellen is an acclaimed stage and screen actor, whose stage credits include Amadeus, Macbeth, Othello, Waiting for Godot, and Player Kings earlier this year. Onscreen, he is known for X-Men, Gods and Monsters, and his turn as the wizard Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.

Michaela Coel is known for her hit series HBO I May Destroy You. She won an Emmy for Oustanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series, making her the first Black woman to take home that trophy. Onscreen, she can be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and in Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video. Coel has been seen on stage at the Royal National Theatre in Blurred Lines, Home, Chewing Gum Dreams, and Medea.

James Corden previously appeared on Broadway in One Man, Two Guvnors, which he also starred in at The National Theatre in the West End. For this role, he won a Tony Award for Best Actor, the New York Critics Circle Award, and the Drama Desk Award. Other theatre credits include The History Boys (National Theatre/Broadway). Earlier this year, he appeared in The Constituent at the Old Vic. Film credits include Into the Woods and The Prom.