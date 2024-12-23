Video: NaTasha Yvette Williams Performs 'If Ever I Would Leave You' At MCC MISCAST23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out a throwback video of NaTasha Yvette Williams taking on the sentimental classic, "If Ever I Would Leave You" from the musical CAMELOT at MCC Theater's MISCAST23.

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce new work Off-Broadway, support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.

About NATASHA YVETTE WILLIAMS

She has been seen on Broadway in Some Like It Hot (Tony nomination), Chicken & Biscuits, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Zelma), Chicken and Biscuits (Brianna), Waitress (Becky), Chicago (Mama Morton), A Night with Janis Joplin (Aretha, Joplinaire), The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess (Mariah), The Color Purple (Sofia). Selected TV/Film credits include “Harlem” (Rebecca), “FBI” (Mrs. Adamu), “New Amsterdam” (Esther), “The Good Fight”. You can catch her in the historical thriller “Alice” (Ruth), the Disney+ movie “Better Nate Than Never” (Principal) and Fall 2022 on Netflix’s “Partner Track”.