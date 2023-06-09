Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Play

Best Direction of a Play nominees include: Saheem Ali, Jo Bonney, Jamie Lloyd, Patrick Marber, and Stevie Walker-Webb.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Waht would Broadway be without the guidance of its directors- the people behind the scenes who guide the performances of the actors onstage and lend their artistic vision to the productions that make us laugh, cry, and appreciate the power of theatre. Six men and women were singled out for their exceptional contribution to this Broadway season.

Best Direction of a Play Tony nominees include: Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), Jo Bonney (Cost of Living), Jamie Lloyd (A Doll's House), Patrick Marber (Leopoldstadt), Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo'), and Max Webster (Life of Pi).

Watch below as four of the six nominees check in with Richard Ridge ahead of the big night! Plus, check out a full list of nominees and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





