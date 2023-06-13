Video: Nevin Steinberg Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Sound Design of a Musical'

Sweeney Todd is running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Nevin Steinberg took home a Tony Award for 'Best Sound Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Sweeney Todd (currently running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Nevin checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Nevin's Broadway credits include : Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Tony nomination), Hadestown (Tony Award), Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Freestyle Love Supreme, The Cher Show, Bandstand, Bright Star, It Shoulda Been You, Mothers and Sons, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Tony nomination), The Performers, Magic/Bird. More than 30 other Broadway productions with ACME Sound Partners. Five additional Tony nominations for The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Fences, Hair, and In the Heights. Nevin serves as Audio Consultant for Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall.





