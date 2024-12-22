Video: Martin Short Performs a Musical Opening Monologue on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Martin Short returned to Saturday Night Live this past weekend for his fifth time hosting. In his opening monologue, he talked about his accomplishments and joining the Five-Timers Club before spreading some holiday cheer with a Christmas carol.

The song is a parody of "We Need a Little Christmas" and in it, Short shares his advice for getting through the holiday season. He sings: "You need a new prescription, just to get through Christmas, take a little edge off, make sense of your existence. You need a new prescription, to fly higher than Blitzen, don’t snort snow and don’t smoke holly, here’s my plan to make you jolly."

Check out the video here!

Short is no stranger to the Broadway stage, having appeared in Little Me (Tony Award, OCC Award), The Goodbye Girl (Tony Award nomination, Theatre World Award, OCC Award, Jeffrey Jefferson Award), It's Only a Play, Promises, Promises at Encores!, and the US tour of The Producers. Additionally, in 2006, he returned to Broadway starring in his own one man show titled Fame Becomes Me. He also was seen in the television production, Hairspray Live! in 2016.