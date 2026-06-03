Video: Katie Couric Joins Mariska Hargitay Onstage in EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Katie Couric joined Mariska Hargitay onstage at Every Brilliant Thing for her opening night gala. The Law & Order star recruited the famed journalist for a bit during the show, where she plays her professor. Watch the video of Couric hitting the stage below!

Hargitay later thanked Couric for taking part in the performance during the curtain call, running to embrace her in the audience.

Hargitay recently extended her run through Sunday, July 5. Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing beginning on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

About EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Every Brilliant Thing is a play in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living. Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan (People, Places and Things) with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin (People, Places and Things; Wolf Hall).

The Broadway production began previews on Saturday, February 21 and officially opened on Thursday, March 12, 2026 to widespread critical acclaim. The production has since been honored with 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (Daniel Radcliffe), Drama League Award nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Distinguished Performance (Daniel Radcliffe), and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Read the reviews.

The show recently recouped its Broadway production costs. The solo play was capitalized at $5.75 million, and recouped that investment with the performance week ending on May 3, 2026.