Photos: Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser in THE ASK Off-Broadway
The Ask plays a strictly limited engagement at Theater 555 through Sunday, November 22.
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You can now see production photos for Matthew Freeman's new play The Ask, directed by Jessi D. Hill and starring five-time Golden Globe nominee Marilu Henner and Emmy nominee Shannon Purser. With an opening night of Thursday, October 15, The Ask plays a strictly limited engagement at Theater 555 through Sunday, November 22.
In The Ask, a donor meeting in an Upper West Side apartment erupts into a gripping battle of wills. Greta (Henner), a longtime donor with strong progressive views, meets with Tanner (Purser), a young ACLU fundraiser sent to secure a significant gift. As the two confront each other with wit, conviction and wariness, their shared ideals give way to unexpected divisions, exposing the cultural and emotional fault lines that separate their generations.
The production will feature set design by Craig Napoliello, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson, and sound design by Ben Scheff. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
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