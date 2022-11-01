Video: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Halloween With a Special Performance of 'Thriller'

Click Here for More on MJ

Last night, MJ the Musical celebrated Halloween with a special Monday night performance featuring a never-before-seen finale of Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

While the legendary number is performed in the musical every night, -- as envisioned by Tony Award-winner choreographer and director Christopher Wheeldon, last night only, the audience witnessed a celebratory rendition of the iconic music video choreography, featuring never before seen costumes, lighting, and projections.

On hand to mark the occasion - in addition to dozens of audience members dressed as "MJ" -- was Ola Ray, the original co-star of the iconic "Thriller" music video (who played Michael Jackson's girlfriend). The now legendary and boundary-pushing "Thriller" music video celebrates its 40th Anniversary this month.

Check out the video below!

MJ also announced that the Tony Award winning production shattered the house record at the Neil Simon Theatre for the 8th time, grossing a total of $1,810,272.00.

MJ is directed and choregraphed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage. MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography.