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Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Dez Duron Performs National Anthem at the Mets Game

Duron originated the role of 'Gil Brentley' in the Tony-winning musical.

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Maybe Happy Ending star Dez Duron appeared at a recent Mets Game to perform the National Anthem. The 'Gil Brentley' actor belted out the National Anthem live at Citi Field, calling it "the best day" in an Instagram post.

Duron, a singer/songwriter from Shreveport, LA, left college after his sophomore year to try out for “The Voice” – where he landed in the Top 8. He starred in the world premiere of Maybe Happy Ending at the Alliance Theatre, before taking the role to Broadway. He also starred in the world premiere of the musical Music City at Cape Fear Regional Theatre. Part of the original Broadway cast, he can currently be seen at the Belasco Theatre eight times a week.

Maybe Happy Ending now stars Zachary Noah Piser as “Oliver” and Hannah Kevitt as “Claire,” along with original cast member Marcus Choi. The company currently also includes: Cathy Ang, Steven Huynh, Savy Jackson, Daniel May & Christopher James Tamayo. 




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