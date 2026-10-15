THE GRAND DELUSION World Premiere, VOLLMOND, and More Set for BAM Winter/Spring 2027 Season
The season will also feature performances from Urban Bush Women, Mark Morris Dance Group, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
BAM has revealed its programming across dance, theater, opera, music, poetry, and more, from world premieres to cherished community traditions. From two singular visionaries of the stage, BAM's Winter/Spring 2027 season will bring the world premiere of Julie Taymor and Elliot Goldenthal's The Grand Delusion, an erotic, electrifying new musical laced with danger and devilish humor that spans New York City, India, and a mythical plane. The season marks the return of Pina Bausch's Vollmond (Full Moon), performed by Tanztheater Wuppertal, in which dancers navigate a rocky landscape and shimmering pools of water. These landmark engagements are joined by exhilarating dance from Urban Bush Women, Big Dance Theater, Mark Morris Dance Group's Dido and Aeneas, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Representing some of the world's most resonant creative voices and powerful collaborations, offerings also include the 10th anniversary run of Gregory Spears's opera, Fellow Travelers, Catapult Opera's workshop presentation of David Hertzberg's Innocent Eyes, Bang on a Can's 40th anniversary celebration during the Long Play weekend, and Oscar Peñas's jazz journey Remote Hoods.
In May 2027, BAM marks a historic milestone with DanceAfrica 50, celebrating five decades of artistry, cultural connection, and community. Founded at BAM in 1977 by visionary dancer and choreographer Charles Rudolph Davis, known to generations as Baba Chuck, DanceAfrica began with a bold mission to celebrate, honor, and amplify the richness of African arts and culture. Today, it is BAM's longest-running program and America's largest celebration of African and African American dance, music, and culture. Under Artistic Director Abdel R. Salaam, DanceAfrica enters its 50th year with expanded programming and special anniversary events to be announced in early 2027, culminating in its landmark Memorial Day weekend celebration.
The season also sees the return of tentpole engagements including Word. Sound. Power., BAM Free Music, Fisher Takeovers (including the Pride party Everybooty), the BAMkids Film Festival, and the 41st Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tickets go on sale for BAM Members and Patrons on Oct 15, and to the general public on Nov 5.
Dance
Jan 14-18 Urban Bush Women returns to BAM with THIS IS RISK Feb 4-7 Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble's Dido and Aeneas Mar 4-17 Tanztheater Wuppertal performs Pina Bausch's Vollmond (Full Moon) Apr 15-17 World Premiere of Big Dance Theatre's The Procession, conceived and choreographed by Annie-B Parson May 28-31 DanceAfrica 50 celebrating five decades of African and African diasporic artistry Jun 10-13 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Theater
May 11-Jun 6 World Premiere of Julie Taymor and Elliot Goldenthal's The Grand Delusion
Opera
Jan 24 Catapult Opera's Workshop Presentation of Innocent Eyes by David Hertzberg Apr 23-25 The 10th Anniversary run of Fellow Travelers, by Gregory Spears
Music and Poetry
Feb-May BAM Free Music returns for its third season Mar 24-27 Oscar Peñas' Remote Hoods Apr 9 & 10 Word. Sound. Power. returns for 22nd year, celebrating DanceAfrica 50 Apr 30-May 2 Bang on a Can celebrates 40 years with Long Play
Kids and Community
Jan 18 The 41st Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. presented by BAM and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso Jan 18 BAMkids Celebrates MLK Day Jan-Jun Fisher Takeovers curated by a single artist or organization from BAM's extended cultural community Feb 6 & 7 BAMkids Film Festival Mar 4 BAMball 2027
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...