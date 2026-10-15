THE GRAND DELUSION World Premiere, VOLLMOND, and More Set for BAM Winter/Spring 2027 Season

​BAM has revealed its programming across dance, theater, opera, music, poetry, and more, from world premieres to cherished community traditions. From two singular visionaries of the stage, BAM's Winter/Spring 2027 season will bring the world premiere of Julie Taymor and Elliot Goldenthal's The Grand Delusion, an erotic, electrifying new musical laced with danger and devilish humor that spans New York City, India, and a mythical plane. The season marks the return of Pina Bausch's Vollmond (Full Moon), performed by Tanztheater Wuppertal, in which dancers navigate a rocky landscape and shimmering pools of water. These landmark engagements are joined by exhilarating dance from Urban Bush Women, Big Dance Theater, Mark Morris Dance Group's Dido and Aeneas, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Representing some of the world's most resonant creative voices and powerful collaborations, offerings also include the 10th anniversary run of Gregory Spears's opera, Fellow Travelers, Catapult Opera's workshop presentation of David Hertzberg's Innocent Eyes, Bang on a Can's 40th anniversary celebration during the Long Play weekend, and Oscar Peñas's jazz journey Remote Hoods.

In May 2027, BAM marks a historic milestone with DanceAfrica 50, celebrating five decades of artistry, cultural connection, and community. Founded at BAM in 1977 by visionary dancer and choreographer Charles Rudolph Davis, known to generations as Baba Chuck, DanceAfrica began with a bold mission to celebrate, honor, and amplify the richness of African arts and culture. Today, it is BAM's longest-running program and America's largest celebration of African and African American dance, music, and culture. Under Artistic Director Abdel R. Salaam, DanceAfrica enters its 50th year with expanded programming and special anniversary events to be announced in early 2027, culminating in its landmark Memorial Day weekend celebration.

The season also sees the return of tentpole engagements including Word. Sound. Power., BAM Free Music, Fisher Takeovers (including the Pride party Everybooty), the BAMkids Film Festival, and the 41st Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tickets go on sale for BAM Members and Patrons on Oct 15, and to the general public on Nov 5.

Dance

Jan 14-18 Urban Bush Women returns to BAM with THIS IS RISK Feb 4-7 Mark Morris Dance Group and Music Ensemble's Dido and Aeneas Mar 4-17 Tanztheater Wuppertal performs Pina Bausch's Vollmond (Full Moon) Apr 15-17 World Premiere of Big Dance Theatre's The Procession, conceived and choreographed by Annie-B Parson May 28-31 DanceAfrica 50 celebrating five decades of African and African diasporic artistry Jun 10-13 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Theater

May 11-Jun 6 World Premiere of Julie Taymor and Elliot Goldenthal's The Grand Delusion

Opera

Jan 24 Catapult Opera's Workshop Presentation of Innocent Eyes by David Hertzberg Apr 23-25 The 10th Anniversary run of Fellow Travelers, by Gregory Spears

Music and Poetry

Feb-May BAM Free Music returns for its third season Mar 24-27 Oscar Peñas' Remote Hoods Apr 9 & 10 Word. Sound. Power. returns for 22nd year, celebrating DanceAfrica 50 Apr 30-May 2 Bang on a Can celebrates 40 years with Long Play

Kids and Community

Jan 18 The 41st Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. presented by BAM and Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso Jan 18 BAMkids Celebrates MLK Day Jan-Jun Fisher Takeovers curated by a single artist or organization from BAM's extended cultural community Feb 6 & 7 BAMkids Film Festival Mar 4 BAMball 2027

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 11 Hrs 21 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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