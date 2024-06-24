Video: Keala Settle & Casey Donovan Perform & JULIET Duet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch as star of stage and screen Keala Settle and Casey Donovan come together for a duet as Settle joins the cast of & JULIET as Angélique(stepping in for Donovan) for the final weeks of the Australia tour.



Settle, who shot to fame as Lettie Lutz, a bearded lady, in the 2017 musical film The Greatest Showman, appears in the film adaptation of Wicked later this year, and joins the cast for the final performances in the Australian tour through 12 July.



Among her list of incredible stage achievements including Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Les Misérables and Waitress on Broadway, Settle played Angélique in the West End production of & JULIET.



The award-winning anthemic pop musical & JULIET is now playing its final Australian season in Sydney after spectacular seasons in Melbourne, Singapore, and Perth.



The Australian production is led by Lorinda May Merrypor in the title role, Australian music industry legend Rob Mills holds the quill as Shakespeare while music theatre icon Amy Lehpamer tries to rewrite the narrative as his wife Anne.



& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new uplifting story of self-discovery and empowerment bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & JULIET is created by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek and features an iconic playlist of pop anthems including Baby One More Time, Roar, Since You've Been Gone, Larger Than Life, That's The Way It Is, Can't Stop The Feeling, and more.



Playing that other half of the star-crossed lovers is recent Fangirls heartthrob Blake Appelqvist. Completing the dazzling cast of principals is Broadway, West End and Australian music theatre star Hayden Tee as Lance; and newcomers Jesse Dutlow as May and Yashith Fernando as Francois.



Joining them on stage is the cast of incredible players Georgia Anderson as Susanna, Jade Delmiguez as Eleanor, James Elmer as Kempe, Riley Gill as Imogen/Benvolio, Jerome Javier as Thomas, Giorgia Kennedy as Judith, Jordan Koulos as Richard, Sarah Murr as Lady Capulet/Nell, Coby Njoroge as Augustine, Jake O'Brien as Fletcher, Clay Roberts as Henry, Jacob Rozario as Gregory, Selina Salgadoe as Gwynne, Sean Sinclair as Lord Capulet/Sly, Nathan James Tamati as Cuthbert, Romy Vuksan as Margaret, Aadhya Wijegoonawardena as Viola and Imani Williams as Lucy.



The original creative team reunites for the Australian production and includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (set design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design) and Andrzej Goulding (Video Design).