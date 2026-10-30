Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Listen to The First Single from the CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Recording
The first track from the new album, "Prologue: Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats", has just been released.
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Cats: The Jellicle Ball has delayed the release of its original Broadway cast recording. The album, which was originally set to be released on streaming platforms on October 30, has been delayed, with no new date announced at this time. Pre-orders are still available HERE.
Recorded by the full company of CATS: The Jellicle Ball, the album is produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alana da Fonseca. CATS: The Jellicle Ball began preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 18, 2026, and opened Tuesday, April 7 as the best reviewed musical of the Broadway season.
It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history that an openly trans woman won Broadway’s highest honor. The production was also honored with three Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, two New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citations, two Chita Rivera Awards, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.
While we await the full album, check out the first single, "Prologue: Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats":
CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Original Broadway Cast Recording) Tracklist:
- Welcome to The Jellicle Ball (aka Junior LaBeija's pre-show message)
- The Overture
- Prologue: Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats
- The Naming of Cats
- The Invitation to The Jellicle Ball
- The Old Gumbie Cat
- The Rum-Tum Tugger
- Grizabella: The Glamour Cat
- Bustopher Jones
- Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer
- Old Deuteronomy
- The Jellicle Ball
- Grizabella: The Glamour Cat/Memory
- The Moments of Happiness
- Gus: The Theatre Cat
- Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat
- Macavity: The Mystery Cat
- Mr. Mistoffelees
- Memory
- The Journey to The Heaviside Layer
- The Ad-dressing of Cats
- The Finale
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