Photos: Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More in 2:22 - A GHOST STORY

You can now get a first look at production photos of the New York Premiere of the Olivier Award-nominated stage thriller 2:22 – A GHOST STORY ahead of the play's Opening Night on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Starring Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Finn Jones, and Martin Marquez, the play's strictly limited 13-week engagement began previews on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, and will run through Sunday, January 17 at the Lucille Lortel Theater.

2:22 – A Ghost Story draws New York audiences into an adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear. Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. When their friends Lauren and Ben come around for a housewarming dinner, a stirring debate ensues – can the dead really walk again? Belief and skepticism clash, but lingering beneath the argument is something strange and frightening…and that something is getting closer. So they're going to stay up… until 2:22… and dare to discover the truth.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster and Gabriel Vega Weissman. The production stars Anna Camp as Lauren, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Jenny, Finn Jones as Sam, and Martin Marquez as Ben.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 10 Hrs 39 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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