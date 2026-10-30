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Photos: Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More in 2:22 - A GHOST STORY

Performances will run through Sunday, January 17 at the Lucille Lortel Theater.

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You can now get a first look at production photos of the New York Premiere of the Olivier Award-nominated stage thriller 2:22 – A GHOST STORY ahead of the play's Opening Night on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Starring Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Finn Jones, and Martin Marquez, the play's strictly limited 13-week engagement began previews on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, and will run through Sunday, January 17 at the Lucille Lortel Theater.

2:22 – A Ghost Story draws New York audiences into an adrenaline-fueled night where secrets will emerge and ghosts may appear. Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. When their friends Lauren and Ben come around for a housewarming dinner, a stirring debate ensues – can the dead really walk again? Belief and skepticism clash, but lingering beneath the argument is something strange and frightening…and that something is getting closer. So they're going to stay up… until 2:22… and dare to discover the truth.

2:22 – A Ghost Story is written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster and Gabriel Vega Weissman. The production stars Anna Camp as Lauren, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Jenny, Finn Jones as Sam, and Martin Marquez as Ben.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman 


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