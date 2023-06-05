Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams

Julia Lester is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners!
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

At just 23 years old, Julia Lester has gone from Tony Awards superfan to Tony Awards nominee. The High School Musical the Musical the Series star made her Broadway debut last summer as 'Little Red Riding Hood' in Into the Woods and she certainly knows things now about starring in a Sondheim classic.

"No matter what time this show is revived again, it will always be relevant to the world that we are living in," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It is beautiful and magical and I learned something new about it every time."

Below, watch as Julia chats more about the importance of the show's message, why the Tonys mean so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





1
Video: How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Photo
Video: How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination

Music, money, and love may be the key to happiness in New York New York, but for leading man Colton Ryan, a Tony nomination ain't so bad either. Colton plays 'Jimmy Doyle' in the new Kander and Ebb throwback- a role for which he started learning new skills months before rehearsals even began.

2
Video: Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Photo
Video: Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon chats more about his long journey with Shucked, why the theatre community is so important to him, and so much more.

3
Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Photo
Video: Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Katy Sullivan chats more about her long journey with Cost of Living, why being on Broadway was such a big deal to her, and so much more.

4
Video: How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Photo
Video: How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra

The Booth Theatre isn't big enough to hold the applause every night for the fan favorite character of Kimberly Akimbo. That has everything to do with Tony nominee Bonnie Milligan. In this video, Bonnie chats more about how she brought Debra to life on Broadway.

