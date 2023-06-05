Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams

At just 23 years old, Julia Lester has gone from Tony Awards superfan to Tony Awards nominee. The High School Musical the Musical the Series star made her Broadway debut last summer as 'Little Red Riding Hood' in Into the Woods and she certainly knows things now about starring in a Sondheim classic.

"No matter what time this show is revived again, it will always be relevant to the world that we are living in," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It is beautiful and magical and I learned something new about it every time."

Below, watch as Julia chats more about the importance of the show's message, why the Tonys mean so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.