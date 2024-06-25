Video: Josh Groban Teases New Music in 'Ask Me Anything' Segment on Good Morning America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Josh Groban answered some questions on Good Morning America yesterday during an Ask Me Anything segment featuring the award-winning performer. Groban appeared on the morning show to discuss the 2024 Jimmy Awards, which he hosted Monday evening.

During the AMA, one question asked when we should expect new music from the singer. Groban said that new material is in the "early stages but it's been really exciting." He went on to say that he's hoping new music will debut in early 2025.

As far as dream Broadway roles, Groban noted the dramatic weight of the two roles he has played so far in his career (Pierre in The Great Comet of 1812 and the titular role in Sweeney Todd) and how he is interested in pursuing a comedy project.

He also offered advice for aspiring performers and shared one of his favorite duet partners to sing with.

Watch the AMA!

Josh Groban has sold over 35 million albums worldwide. He made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and, in January, concluded his run as Sweeney Todd in the 2023 revival of Stephen Sondheim's musical.