Video: Josh Groban Performs 'The Christmas Song' at 'Christmas at the Opry' Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Josh Groban recently performed at Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry, a two-hour star-studded musical special that aired on NBC on Tuesday.

During the concert, the Sweeney Todd performer took the stage to sing a duet of “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” with Little Big Town and a solo performance of "The Christmas Song." Watch his performance of the heartwarming take on the Christmas classic here!

Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry is a two-hour celebration featuring a variety of Christmas favorites and holiday classics, including iconic duets and collaborations. The can’t-miss holiday event, which took place in front of a live audience at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, and featured performances from an astounding lineup of fan-favorite artists, including Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson and Orville Peck. The special is currently available to stream on Peacock and will air again on December 19 at 8/7c on NBC.

About Josh Groban

Tony®, EMMY®, and five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Moreover, he continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic renaissance man. He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues all over the world, and has also entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances. In 2016, he made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Josh took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.