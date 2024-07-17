Video: Josh Gad Visits Arendelle in Disneyland Hong Kong

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josh Gad, the beloved voice behind Olaf in Disney's Frozen, took a special visit to Arendelle in The World of Frozen at Disneyland Hong Kong. The actor, known for his iconic role as the lovable snowman, fully immersed himself in the Frozen-themed area of the park.

Gad's visit to Arendelle was nothing short of magical. From the high-speed adventure on the 'Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs' ride to the icy thrills on 'Frozen Ever After,' Gad was all smiles and laughs through each attraction. He even explored the Frozen merchandise shop, checking out the latest Olaf-themed souvenirs.

Check out a video of Gad exploring Arendelle below!

Since its grand opening on November 20, 2023, The World of Frozen has captivated guests as the first and largest Frozen-themed area in any Disney park worldwide. This enchanting land brings the beloved cinematic world of Arendelle to life, featuring iconic locations such as Arendelle Castle, the North Mountain, and Elsa’s Ice Palace.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of attractions and experiences, including Frozen Ever After, an enchanting boat ride that takes guests through memorable scenes from the movies, including visits to Elsa’s Ice Palace and Troll Valley, and so much more.

The land is thoughtfully divided into two main sections: Arendelle Village and Arendelle Forest. Each area is meticulously designed to reflect the rich Norwegian-inspired architecture and natural beauty seen in the films. Guests can interact with the Citizens of Arendelle, take photos at picturesque spots like Friendship Fountain, and enjoy dining at themed restaurants within the village.

The World of Frozen combines Disney’s storytelling with cutting-edge technology to create a truly immersive and magical experience, promising unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.