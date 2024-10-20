Video: Jodi Benson and Daughter Delaney Benson Sing 'For A Moment' from THE LITTLE MERMAID 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the original animated film, and her daughter Delaney Benson teamed up for a performance of the mother-daughter duet 'For A Moment' from The Little Mermaid 2.

"When I recorded this, I was 8 months pregnant with [Delaney]," says Jodi Benson in the video. "So to be behind the mic with this song with Tara Strong, who played my daughter Melody, and now to be standing on the stage, I'm not freaking out at all, am I? It's very surreal and it's an honor to get to sing this song with you."

Delaney recently starred in an immersive production of The Little Mermaid at Miami's Area Stage, where she was visited by her mother. The pair also starred as Mama Rose and Louise in Gypsy at OFC Creations in Florida earlier this year. Watch the performance below!

About Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson, a Disney Legend Award recipient, has devoted over 35 incredible years to The Walt Disney Company, earning global acclaim as the iconic voice of Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" and Barbie in "Toy Story." With an extensive career spanning Broadway, she received a Tony Award nomination for her role in "Crazy For You" and has starred in various productions worldwide. Benson's diverse voice talents extend to animated TV series, including Emmy Award-winning shows like "Sofia The First" and "Camp Lazlo." A celebrated concert performer, she headlined the Hollywood Bowl's "The Little Mermaid Live in Concert to Film" and sang at Carnegie Hall. She has performed at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts as a guest artist with the Disney Princess concert series. Jodi is also an honored guest soloist for Disney events, a resident guest soloist for Disney Cruise Line, and narrates the Candlelight Processional at Walt Disney World. Her recently released book, "Part of My World," offers behind-the-scenes stories of her remarkable journey. More information can be found at: https://jodibenson.org/