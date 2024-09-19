Review Roundup: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG Opens Off-Broadway

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG is making its triumphant Off-Broadway return tonight! Read reviews for the award-winning musical parody of Broadway shows and stars.

Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there are sendups of Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Jordan, among others. This up-to-the-minute version also roasts the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some of the most popular numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.

Featured in the cast are CHRIS COLLINS-PISANO (Jersey Boys), DANNY HAYWARD (Finding Neverland), NICOLE VANESSA ORTIZ (Sister Act) and JENNY LEE STERN (Rocky, A Christmas Story). FRED BARTON, Forbidden Broadway’s original 1982 music director rounds out the cast as Musical Director/Pianist.

In addition to Mr. Alessandrini, the creative team is Gerry McIntryre (choreography), Fred Barton (musical director)), Glenn Bassett (set design) Dustin Cross (costume design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), Ian Joseph (hair and wig design), Peter R. Feuchtwanger (production supervisor), Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager) Rosalie Kaplan (assistant stage manager) and Michael Cassara (casting).

Jesse Green, The New York Times: Though Broadway, with its vanities and oddities, is in many ways an easy target, hitting satirical bull’s-eyes is hard. Expecting Alessandrini to be as consistently sharp and catchy as the best musicals he ransacks is unrealistic. Even if the music direction by Fred Barton is, as always, top-notch, the show’s staging is rudimentary, the pacing of its mere 90 minutes erratic and pocked with potholes. As such, it’s probably a good thing that last summer’s planned production of “Forbidden Broadway on Broadway” didn’t work out; the scruffy, sarcastic, bare-bones revues that this franchise is modeled on no longer have a home there.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: Naturally, in a production that sprints through so many songs and shows in a mere 90 minutes, some numbers provide fewer laughs per bar of music. A finale spoofing “Suffs” doesn’t quite stick the show’s landing. A framing device using “Back to the Future” is a bit of a nice try. Mr. Alessandrini has to work with the material he is given. It’s not a coincidence that among the few weak spots are sendups of some flimsy or forgettable shows of recent seasons, like “Six” or “Water for Elephants.” The paradox of the “Forbidden Broadway” franchise is that the bigger and better shows make for bigger and better targets. In any case, it is an unalloyed pleasure to have Mr. Alessandrini back in form, committing merry musical larceny with flagrant and funny abandon.

Caroline Cao, New York Theatre Guide: Maybe it’s not my cocktail. I say this as someone who enjoys parodies, but Merrily We Stole a Song veers into self-congratulatory smugness. It's not that I don’t disagree with its comments on the crisis of Broadway biz leaning on cushy nostalgia and high prices (criticism that isn’t new), but these complaints, seemingly lifted from theatre Twitter, can only roll out so long as lyrics before they dry out.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: This mix works best when past and present exist side by side (by side), such as when Danny Hayward performs the song “Wilkommen” from “Cabaret.” He is first an elegant Joel Grey in 1966 (“You would adore/Our catchy score/and beg for more”), then strips off his tuxedo to portray Alan Cumming in suspenders and black cap (“My show was dark/As a black hearse/But scream in pain/Eddie Redmayne/Is even worse”), then strips even further and sticks on a stupid party hat and yellow kitchen gloves (“I’m Eddie Redmayne/And I have no charm/I will repulse you/Sniff my underarm – and lick it.”) As in most of the funniest parodies in the show, it’s the costumes designed by Dustin Cross and wigs by Ian Joseph most likely to provoke a laugh-out-loud reaction.