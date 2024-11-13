Video: Jeff Goldblum Recalls Meeting Ariana Grande During Broadway's THE PILLOWMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The incomparable Jeff Goldblum plays the Wizard of Oz in the big-screen adaptation of Wicked. The film, which arrives in theaters in less than ten days, features Goldblum alongside superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda. However, the two stars go back much further than this project.

"She told me this halfway through shooting," Goldblum shared on The Tonight Show, bringing out a photo of him and a young Grande in Broadway's Shubert Alley. "I was doing this play at the Booth Theatre, 'The Pillowman,' and she, with her mom, Joan, came backstage." Goldblum starred as Tupolski in the 2005 production of Martin McDonagh's play, along with Michael Stuhlbarg, Billy Crudup, and Zeljko Ivanek.

He went on to praise his Wicked co-star, calling her and Cynthia Erivo "gifted," saying that the duo have meticulously honed their craft over the years. He also teased the upcoming behind-the-scenes special airing on NBC and, along with Jimmy Fallon, treated viewers to an impromptu rendition of "One Short Day." Watch the interview now!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC