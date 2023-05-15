Video: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Recording the Album, How it Feels to be on Broadway & More

Max Martin discusses his Broadway debut, Betsy Wolfe reveals that her daughter is obsessed with Juliet, and more.

By:
The cast and creative team from & Juliet on Broadway joined SiriusXM host Julie James for an exclusive conversation airing on SiriusXM's On Broadway.

Watch below!

During the conversation with Julie, Max Martin discusses his Broadway debut and what it was like recording the cast album. Justin David Sullivan also shares how it feels to have the actual singers of some of the songs coming to the show, and Betsy Wolfe reveals that her daughter is obsessed with Juliet.

& Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022 and is currently nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://andjulietbroadway.com/.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson




