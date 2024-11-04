Video: J. Harrison Ghee Sings Happy at Miscast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee appears in the latest flashback performance from MCC Theater's MISCAST22! Watch as they sing "Sing Happy" from Flora the Red Menace in this video.

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.

Ghee made history as the first non-binary actor to win in a leading individual performance category for creating the role as “Daphne/Jerry” in Some Like it Hot, which also garnered them Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. They most recently appeared in the Chicago production of Midnight in the Graden of Good and Evil, which will arrive on Broadway in 2025.Also on Broadway, Ghee starred as “Lola” Kinky Boots, created the role of “Andre Mayhem” in Mrs. Doubtfire, and co-starred opposite Harry Connick, Jr. as “Johnny Hooker” in The Sting. On television, Ghee was selected to play the title role in “Robyn’s Story” on the hit FOX anthology series Accused (dir. Billy Porter), starred as “Kwame” in Netflix’s Raising Dion, and guest starred on HBO’s High Maintenance. A Fayetteville, North Carolina native, Ghee moved to New York City to study at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and began their professional career working at Tokyo Disney, on cruise ships and national tours.