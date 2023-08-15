Video: Inside Opening Night of SISTER ACT at The Muny

The Muny is presenting Sister Act through August 20.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Get a first look at footage from opening night below!

The cast features Bryonha Marie (Deloris Van Cartier), Mamie Parris (Mother Superior), James T. Lane (Eddie Souther), Alan H. Green (Curtis Jackson), Thom Sesma (Monsignor O'Hara), Meredith Aleigha Wells (Mary Robert), Madeleine Doherty (Mary Lazarus), Katy Geraghty (Mary Patrick), Brandon Espinoza (Pablo) and Darron Hayes (TJ) are Rob Colletti (Joey) and MELANIE LOREN (Standby for Deloris Van Cartier). Rounding out the company are Lexi Baldachino, COLLIN J. BRADLEY, MICHELE BURDETTE ELMORE, BRADY FOLEY, Talya Groves, NIGEL JAMAL HALL, AUSTIN WONG HARPER, Anita Jackson, ZAKEYIA LACEY, JANNA LINAE, Kaitlyn Mayse, ADELINA MITCHELL, Lizz Picini, AMBER ALEXANDRIA ROSE, RONAN RYAN, GORDON SEMEATU, CAMERON MONROE THOMAS and Rebecca Young.

This Muny production of this feel-good musical, as previously announced, is led by director and choreographer Denis Jones, with music director/conductor Sheilah V. Walker, associate choreographer Barry Busby and assistant choreographer Lizz Picini.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Edward E. Hayes Jr., costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Shelby Loera, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kevan Loney, wig design by Kelley Jordan, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.







