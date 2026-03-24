Video: Megan Thee Stallion Takes Her First Bow MOULIN ROUGE!

Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and actress Megan Thee Stallion is making her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of 'Zidler'. See new video of her first Broadway bow.

Go inside the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in newly released video as Megan performs a newly-added medley of her hits, "WAP", "Body", and "Savage" and takes her first Broadway bow!

Playing a strictly limited 8-week engagement through Sunday, May 17, 2026, Megan Thee Stallion makes history becoming the first female-identifying performer to play the role of “Zidler” not only in the Broadway production, but in any Moulin Rouge! The Musical production worldwide. The Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its run on July 26, 2026.