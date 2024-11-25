Video: In Rehearsals for Paper Mill Playhouse's WHITE CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next up at Paper Mill Playhouse is Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical, directed by Paper Mill’s Mark S. Hoebee. Based on the classic 1954 holiday film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a Technicolor Broadway musical extravaganza. Two army buddies enlist the help of their showbiz pals to put on a show at a picturesque Vermont inn and end up finding their perfect mates.

The cast features Keely Beirne as Judy Haynes, Ashley Blanchet as Betty Haynes, Max Clayton as Bob Wallace, Stacia Fernandez as Martha Watson, Casey Garvin as Phil Davis, Reagan Pender as Ralph Sheldrake, Lance Roberts as General Henry Waverly; Savannah Austin and Annie Piper Braverman sharing the role of Susan Waverly; and ensemble members Claire Avakian, Lincoln Belford, Allison Blanchard, Lamont Brown, Sabrina Brush, Rhagan Carter, Sydney Chow, Kelly Gleason, Candice Hatakeyama, Drew King, Ryan Lambert, Cory Lingner, Alex Llorca, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brady Miller, Larkin Reilly, Buzz Roddy, and Grace Marie Rusnica.

Check out a preview from inside the rehearsal room, including clips of "Let Yourself Go," "Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me," and "I Love a Piano."