Video: Highlights from Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip

Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, broke records on Sunday, June 23, with two sold-out performances raising $2,259,134.

The audience was led through this larger-than-life trip down the strip by best friends Taylor Iman Jones; Jelani Remy; Constantine Rousouli and Johnny Sibilly, who were set to slay at a bachelor party for Jay Armstrong Johnson. Along the way, they met up with a lineup of frisky and fabulous Vegas characters, including Laverne Cox, Nathan Lee Graham and Rachelle Rak. Tony and Olivier Award winner Alan Cumming, who serves on the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees, made a special appearance at the show’s conclusion.

The night’s record-breaking fundraising will help hundreds of thousands in the theater and entertainment community, and in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., receive lifesaving meals and medication, health care and hope. But as families and individuals face ever-changing economic and social instability, the need continues to grow.

Check out highlights in this video!