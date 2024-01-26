Photos: James Lapine, Joanna Gleason & More Visit HARMONY on Broadway

Harmony will play its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

The stage door alley at the Barrymore Theatre was filled with Broadway’s best last night all to congratulate the cast of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony and star Chip Zien. 

It turned into two reunions for Chip—one with his Falsettos cast and author/ director, Heather MacRae, Barbara Walsh and James Lapine and the other with his Into The Woods stage wife Joanna Gleason and Lapine who authored and directed as well.  Also, there to share the good wishes were Margo Martindale, Amanda Green and Ann Harada.

See photos below!

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you’ve never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.




